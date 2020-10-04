Analysts Anticipate Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.36 Million

Brokerages expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post $246.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.84 million and the lowest is $245.42 million. Envestnet reported sales of $236.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $982.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.43 million to $989.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Envestnet by 163.1% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 258,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 55.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,399 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $10,762,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 70.0% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,526 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 51.0% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. 196,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,645. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

