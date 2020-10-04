Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

