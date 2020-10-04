Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.50). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,200. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.