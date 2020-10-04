Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.50). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,200. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

