Analysts Anticipate the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) to post $53.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for the Rubicon Project’s earnings. the Rubicon Project reported sales of $37.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $200.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.20 million to $202.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover the Rubicon Project.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. the Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. BidaskClub raised the Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on the Rubicon Project in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other the Rubicon Project news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82. the Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $797.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

