Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $414.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.22 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $272.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 36.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 1,015,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,037. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

