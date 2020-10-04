Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,364. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.