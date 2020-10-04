Analysts Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 418,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

