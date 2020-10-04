Analysts Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to post $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.39 million and the highest is $33.50 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 million to $138.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.16 million to $147.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

