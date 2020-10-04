Analysts Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.22. Dover posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 160.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. 812,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

