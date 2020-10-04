Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target at $52.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 20.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 68.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $543.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

