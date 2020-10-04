Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Target Price at C$1.01

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,583. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of $255.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.