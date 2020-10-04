Analysts Set Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 722,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 112,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,028. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

