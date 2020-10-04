Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT at $19.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.