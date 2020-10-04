Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT at $19.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $29.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

