Analysts Set Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) Price Target at C$11.83

Shares of Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of OVV traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.33. 1,635,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,755. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.90.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Encana’s payout ratio is -2.56%.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.