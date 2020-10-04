Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $896.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

