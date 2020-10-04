Analysts Set H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get H & R Block alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in H & R Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 119.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after buying an additional 2,990,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 33.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 566.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in H & R Block by 26.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,789,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,200 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.