Analysts Set Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Price Target at GBX 211.88

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.88 ($2.77).

HOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219.40 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.14.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

