Analysts Set Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $438.11

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.25.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $408.31 on Thursday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $431.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.