Analysts Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target at $18.17

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,801.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

