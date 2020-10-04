Analysts Set Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target at $6.31

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several research firms have commented on MFIN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

MFIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 104,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medallion Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

