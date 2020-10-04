Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $93.83

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. 124,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80. nCino has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

