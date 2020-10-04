Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $20.10

Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

RUSMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

