Analyzing Gold Resource (GORO) & Its Peers

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gold Resource to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Resource and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Gold Resource’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 40.00 Gold Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.29

Gold Resource’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gold Resource beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

