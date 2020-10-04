Analyzing MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) & Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV)

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Gold Standard Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 6.50% 12.52% 4.57% Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDU Resources Group and Gold Standard Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Gold Standard Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $5.34 billion 0.86 $335.45 million $1.69 13.48 Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -26.33

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Gold Standard Ventures on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services through regulated and nonregulated pipeline systems primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, liquid asphalt, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services; and overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines, as well as engages in the utility excavation activities. This segment also manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment; and constructs and maintains renewable energy projects. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

