Analyzing Nesco (NSCO) and Its Rivals

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nesco to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million -5.74 Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 8.08

Nesco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nesco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 700 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Nesco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.52% -0.46%

Summary

Nesco competitors beat Nesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

