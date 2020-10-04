Analyzing XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) & VirnetX (NASDAQ:VHC)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for XCel Brands and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of XCel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

XCel Brands has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -20.37% 2.37% 1.64% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XCel Brands and VirnetX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $41.73 million 0.36 -$3.43 million $0.21 3.73 VirnetX $90,000.00 4,097.74 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

XCel Brands has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Summary

VirnetX beats XCel Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

