AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 952,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of 382.33 and a beta of 0.50. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AngioDynamics by 145.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $103,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.