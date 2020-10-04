Anglo American Platinum’s (AGPIF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

AGPIF stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

