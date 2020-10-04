Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 179,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 602.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 61,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.