Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.09 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $36.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $34.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $139.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $143.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $184.76 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $190.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 715,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $478.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

