Antiample 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,099.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Antiample token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $21,099.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01527999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

