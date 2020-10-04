AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,012 shares of company stock worth $16,253,203. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.66. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.