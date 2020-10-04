Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

