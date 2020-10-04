Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

