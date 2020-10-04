Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

