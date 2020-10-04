APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,818.50 and $3,057.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00620828 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.65 or 0.01730964 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,227,042 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

