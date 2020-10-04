AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) vs. Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Critical Analysis

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. AptarGroup pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newell Brands pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Newell Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AptarGroup and Newell Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 2 5 0 2.71 Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

AptarGroup presently has a consensus target price of $123.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.24% 14.41% 6.27% Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Newell Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.86 billion 2.54 $242.20 million $3.95 28.57 Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.76 $106.60 million $1.70 10.22

AptarGroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Newell Brands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; and elastomer for injectable primary packaging components. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

