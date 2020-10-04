Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.0916 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, BitMart and Bibox. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $3.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01527999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DDEX, Huobi, LBank, IDEX, BitMart, CoinBene, DragonEX, Gate.io, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

