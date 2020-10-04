Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.87 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. Ardor has a total market cap of $47.32 million and $1.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005687 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.