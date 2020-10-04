Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Tops $20,777.88

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Arion has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market cap of $20,777.88 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00271840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01523742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00168250 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,062,478 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

