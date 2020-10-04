Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $38.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $128.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.65 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 1,004,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

