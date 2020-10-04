Artfinity Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $125,429.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

