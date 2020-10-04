Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 282,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,022. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $946.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

