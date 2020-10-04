Arweave Price Tops $4.18 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00039325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $139.64 million and $3.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.03 or 0.05285730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

