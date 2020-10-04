Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARZGY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

