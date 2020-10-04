ATC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $664,414.07 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $664,414.07 and approximately $166.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00435245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.