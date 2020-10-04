ATLANT Price Tops $0.0147 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $795,981.12 and approximately $643.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.41 or 0.05273827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

