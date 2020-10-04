Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Receives $2.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

AT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

NYSE AT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,293. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AT. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 272.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 174.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.