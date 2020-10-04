Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Receives $2.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.
AT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
NYSE AT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,293. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AT. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 272.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 174.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
