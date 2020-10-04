Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

