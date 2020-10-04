ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

ATNI stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 38,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,397. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at $26,484,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $253,578. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ATN International by 17.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

